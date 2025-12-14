site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Lakers' Maxi Kleber: Ruled out for Sunday
Kleber (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Suns, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.
Kleber is dealing with a lumbar muscle strain and will miss his second consecutive contest. The big man's next chance to play comes Thursday against the Jazz.
