Kleber tweaked a quadriceps muscle during Wednesday's practice, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Kleber played in only one game for the Lakers after being traded by the Mavericks in the Luka Doncic deal. That debut was Game 5 of the first-round playoff series against the Timberwolves, which turned out to be the last game of the 2024-25 campaign for Los Angeles. Suffering a quadriceps injury this early isn't a great sign for Kleber, who maintained he was fully healthy during the team's Media Day earlier this week. It remains to be seen how severe this injury is and whether it'll impact his status for the preseason.