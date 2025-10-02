Kleber (quad) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Suns, Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Timesreports.

Kleber suffered a quad injury during Tuesday's practice, which is a concerning sign for the team after he played only one playoff game with the Lakers following his trade from Dallas to Los Angeles. However, it doesn't appear to be a severe injury that will keep him sidelined for long, following promising MRI results.