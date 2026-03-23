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section: | slug: lakers-maxi-kleber-will-play-monday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
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Lakers' Maxi Kleber: Will play Monday
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1 min read
Kleber (back) is available for Monday's game against the Pistons.
Kleber will be available to make his first appearance since Mar. 8. He's not guaranteed any minutes, however, as he hasn't been a consistent part of the rotation.
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