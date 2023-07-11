Lewis signed a four-year contract with the Lakers on Saturday.

The contract includes a team option for the 2026-27 season. Lewis, the 40th overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, is currently playing for the Lakers' Las Vegas Summer League entry and will look to carry over a strong showing in the desert into training camp. The Pepperdine product will most likely enter the 2023-24 campaign outside of the rotation and could end up seeing most of his initial opportunities in the G League with the South Bay Lakers.