Lakers' Maxwell Lewis: Returns to parent club
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Lakers recalled Lewis from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Thursday.
Lewis has yet to score across his two NBA appearances this season. The 22-year-old forward likely won't be part of the Lakers' rotation in the team's next game Saturday versus the Nuggets.
