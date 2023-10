Lewis notched 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3PT), two rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes during Monday's 129-126 preseason win over the Nets.

Lewis was the No. 40 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and he certainly made a strong impression Monday night. The bad news is that the Lakers are loaded with quality frontcourt depth, so playing time won't be easy to come by.