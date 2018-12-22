Beasley (personal) will play Friday against the Pelicans, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Beasley has missed six straight games while handling a personal matter, but coach Luke Walton stated that everyone would be available Friday with the exception of JaVale McGee. Beasley is averaging 4.4 points over 7.1 minutes per contest this season (10 games).