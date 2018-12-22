Lakers' Michael Beasley: Available Friday
Beasley (personal) will play Friday against the Pelicans, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Beasley has missed six straight games while handling a personal matter, but coach Luke Walton stated that everyone would be available Friday with the exception of JaVale McGee. Beasley is averaging 4.4 points over 7.1 minutes per contest this season (10 games).
More News
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...