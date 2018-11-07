Lakers' Michael Beasley: Available Wednesday vs. Wolves
Beasley (personal) is available for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Beasley has been absent due to a personal matter recently. Either way, he's struggled to find a role with the Lakers. Beasley has appeared in only three games, totaling three points and three rebounds in ten minutes.
