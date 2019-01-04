Lakers' Michael Beasley: Back with team
Beasley (personal) returned to the Lakers on Friday and is available to play against the Knicks, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Beasley, who hasn't played since Dec. 7, has been absent from the Lakers due to the death of his mother but returned to the Lakers on Friday and participated in morning shootaround. The Kansas State product will finally play against the Knicks on Friday if his number is called upon.
