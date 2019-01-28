Beasley is starting Sunday against the Suns, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Beasley will join the starting five with Kyle Kuzma (hip) on the shelf for Sunday's matchup. Beasley is slated to make his first start of the season and is averaging 10.5 points along with 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists over his previous 11 contests.