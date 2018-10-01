Lakers' Michael Beasley: Leaves games with cut
Beasley suffered a head laceration in Sunday's preseason game against the Nuggets and will not return.
Beasley left the court in the first half saying that he couldn't see, but it's unclear how severe the injury is. Consider Beasley questionable to play Tuesday when the Lakers take on the Nuggets yet again.
