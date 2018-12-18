Lakers' Michael Beasley: Listed out Tuesday
Beasley (personal) remains out for Tuesday's game against Brooklyn.
Beasley is still away from the team while attending to a personal matter. The Lakers will continue updating his status on a game-to-game basis, but it's unclear when he might return to game action.
