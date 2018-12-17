Beasley (personal) was inactive for Sunday's 128-110 loss to the Lakers, but rejoined the team on the bench for the second half of the contest, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Beasley has missed 10 games this season while his mother has been in failing health, but he met up with the Lakers for the road contest in Washington, which is close to his hometown. It's unclear if he'll join the team in Brooklyn and suit up Tuesday for the final leg of its road trip, but even if he does, Beasley seems unlikely to be included in the rotation after having not played since Dec. 8. Beasley is averaging a career-low 4.4 points in 7.1 minutes per game this season.