Lakers' Michael Beasley: Not available Sunday
Beasley left the arena to attend to a personal issue prior to Sunday's game against Atlanta, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.
Beasley hasn't taken the court since Oct. 25, and he's missed the previous four games with a family matter. He'll be a game-time decision for Wednesday's tilt against Portland.
