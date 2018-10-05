Lakers' Michael Beasley: Not expected to miss time
Beasley underwent an X-ray on his right rib Thursday night, and with the results coming back negative, he is not expected to miss time, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
This is encouraging news for Beasley, who has now avoided two potentially serious injuries already this preseason. If Beasley is held out of any of the Lakers' upcoming contests, it would likely just be precautionary.
