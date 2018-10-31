Lakers' Michael Beasley: Out again Wednesday
Beasley (personal) will remain out Wednesday against the Mavericks, Tania Ganguli of the LA Times reports.
Beasley remains away from the team while tending to a personal matter and should be considered day-to-day until further notice.
