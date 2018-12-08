Lakers' Michael Beasley: Out Saturday
Beasley will not be available Saturday due to a personal matter, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Details surrounding the situation haven't been made public, but consider Beasley day-to-day and questionable to be back with the team for Monday's home matchup with Miami.
