Lakers' Michael Beasley: Practices Monday
Beasley (head) does not have a concussion and participated in Monday's practice.
Beasley was forced to leave Sunday's preseason opener with what was described as a head laceration, but it appears he avoided any serious damage. Consider Beasley questionable-at-best to play in Tuesday's rematch with the Nuggets.
