Lakers' Michael Beasley: Produces season-high 14 in rout
Beasley scored 14 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding four rebounds and an assist in only 13 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 120-96 win over the Suns.
It was his best scoring performance for the Lakers so far, and Beasley seems to be finding his rhythm after playing only sporadically through the first five weeks of the season due to a family matter that kept him away from the team. Consistent court time will be hard to come by with LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma seeing big minutes at the forward positions, but Beasley could eventually carve out a role for himself as a bench scorer.
