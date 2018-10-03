Lakers' Michael Beasley: Quiet off bench
Beasley (head) played 19 minutes in Tuesday's exhibition matchup with the Nuggets.
Beasley was limited to just two points on 1-of-5 shooting, but the news here is that he was able to take the court after leaving Sunday's preseason opener with a head injury. The forward was subsequently cleared of a concussion and should be considered healthy going forward.
