Lakers' Michael Beasley: Returns to practice
Beasley (personal) returned to practice Tuesday, Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group reports.
Beasley is back with the Lakers after stepping away from the team over the weekend to tend to a personal matter. He's appeared in just three games this season, totaling three points and three rebounds across 10 minutes, leaving him off the fantasy radar for the time being.
