Lakers' Michael Beasley: Returns to practice
Beasley (personal) returned to practice Tuesday, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Beasley is back with the Lakers after spending the past week away from the team while tending to a personal matter. The 29-year-old has played just 11 minutes this season, leaving him off the fantasy radar for the time being.
