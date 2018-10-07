Lakers' Michael Beasley: Scores eight points in preseason loss
Beasley (rib) finished Saturday's 103-87 loss to the Clippers with eight points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 18 minutes.
Beasley suffered a rib injury during Thursday's exhibition, but X-rays were negative and he took the floor as usual for Saturday's game. It appears to be a non-issue, so expect Beasley to take on his usual role moving forward without restrictions.
More News
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.