Beasley (rib) finished Saturday's 103-87 loss to the Clippers with eight points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 18 minutes.

Beasley suffered a rib injury during Thursday's exhibition, but X-rays were negative and he took the floor as usual for Saturday's game. It appears to be a non-issue, so expect Beasley to take on his usual role moving forward without restrictions.