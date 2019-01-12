Beasley totaled 17 points (6-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds two steals, one block, and one assist in 18 minutes during Friday's 113-95 loss to Utah.

Beasley continues to play well in the absence of LeBron James (groin), dropping a team-high 17 points Friday. He has now scored in double-digits in four straight games, also racking up five blocks in that period. His playing time remains capped at about 20 minutes but he certainly has that ability to put up points even in limited time.