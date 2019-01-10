Beasley offered 19 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and two blocks across 19 minutes in the Lakers' 113-100 win over the Pistons on Wednesday.

Beasley saw added run with Kyle Kuzma sitting out the entire fourth quarter with a sore lower back after racking up 41 points in 29 minutes. Luckily for the Lakers, Beasley was highly productive on a per-minute basis in his own right, checking in as the second-highest scorer on the night for Los Angeles. The 29-year-old has now logged over 20 minutes in two of his first four games since returning from an extended absence, and he's parlayed that expanded opportunity into three straight double-digit scoring efforts. If Beasley begins to enjoy a consistent role in the rotation, his ability to handle both forward spots should afford him an ample platform for strong fantasy production relative to playing time.

