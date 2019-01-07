Beasley tallied 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 21 minutes Sunday in the Lakers' 108-86 loss to the Timberwolves.

Making his second appearance following a 13-game absence to tend to a personal matter, Beasley filled a high-usage role for the second unit in the blowout loss. While he put up numbers across the board and shot well from the field, he turned the ball over five times to put a damper on his production. With LeBron James (groin) unlikely to return this week, Beasley should have a spot in the rotation for the next several games, though his playing time might take a hit if Kyle Kuzma (back) is able to play Monday in Dallas.