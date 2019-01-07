Lakers' Michael Beasley: Sees heavy minutes off bench
Beasley tallied 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 21 minutes Sunday in the Lakers' 108-86 loss to the Timberwolves.
Making his second appearance following a 13-game absence to tend to a personal matter, Beasley filled a high-usage role for the second unit in the blowout loss. While he put up numbers across the board and shot well from the field, he turned the ball over five times to put a damper on his production. With LeBron James (groin) unlikely to return this week, Beasley should have a spot in the rotation for the next several games, though his playing time might take a hit if Kyle Kuzma (back) is able to play Monday in Dallas.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.