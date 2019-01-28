Beasley pitched in eight points (4-12 FG), six assists, four rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 26 minutes in the Lakers' 116-102 win over the Suns on Sunday.

Beasley entered the starting five with Kyle Kuzma (hip) out of action and provided a serviceable, well-rounded line overall despite some shooting struggles. The veteran has been a solid contributor when given the opportunity this season, as most recently evidenced by his four-game stretch of double-digit scoring efforts earlier in January. Beasley's minutes are unpredictable when he comes off the bench, however, rendering him more of a waiver-wire option in deep formats for the time being.