Lakers' Michael Beasley: Solid complementary contributions
Beasley pitched in eight points (4-12 FG), six assists, four rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 26 minutes in the Lakers' 116-102 win over the Suns on Sunday.
Beasley entered the starting five with Kyle Kuzma (hip) out of action and provided a serviceable, well-rounded line overall despite some shooting struggles. The veteran has been a solid contributor when given the opportunity this season, as most recently evidenced by his four-game stretch of double-digit scoring efforts earlier in January. Beasley's minutes are unpredictable when he comes off the bench, however, rendering him more of a waiver-wire option in deep formats for the time being.
More News
-
Lakers' Michael Beasley: Draws spot start•
-
Lakers' Michael Beasley: Thrives off bench•
-
Lakers' Michael Beasley: Scores team-high 17 points Friday•
-
Lakers' Michael Beasley: Second-leading scorer in win•
-
Lakers' Michael Beasley: Sees heavy minutes off bench•
-
Lakers' Michael Beasley: Back with team•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....