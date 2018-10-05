Lakers' Michael Beasley: Suffers rib injury
Beasley left Thursday's game against the Kings due to a right rib contusion, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Beasley exited the game in the second half and was ruled out for the remainder of the exhibition. The injury isn't believed to be overly serious, although the Lakers may hold him out of Saturday's preseason action against the Clippers as a precaution.
