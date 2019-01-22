Beasley put up 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 18 minutes Monday in the Lakers' 130-111 loss to the Warriors.

The Warriors had built a 30-point lead after three quarters, affording Beasley and the Lakers' other reserves some more run than usual. Beasley has shown the ability to routinely reach double figures in the scoring column when he receives minutes in the high teens, but his opportunities could soon become more scarce with LeBron James (groin) in the day-to-day stage of his recovery at this point.