Lakers' Michael Beasley: Unavailable Wednesday
Beasley (personal) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Beasley has been away from the team for nearly a month to be with his family after his mother passed away Dec. 23. It's unclear when the forward might rejoin the Lakers, nor is it known how much practice time he might need to get up to speed once he's back with the team. Regardless, Beasley won't be a major part of the Los Angeles rotation once he's ready to play again.
