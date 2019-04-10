Muscala delivered 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 35 minutes in the Lakers' 104-101 loss to the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

Muscala posted his second straight 16-point effort to close out the season, flashing his impressive floor-spacing skills once again in the process. Muscala closes out the campaign on fire from behind the arc, as he posted a 48.5 percent success rate over his last six games. The sixth-year veteran initially didn't see much run after being acquired from the 76ers at the deadline, but his late-season surge in opportunity and corresponding production at least give him some momentum heading into free agency this summer.