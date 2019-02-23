Lakers' Mike Muscala: Available Saturday
Muscala (ankle) is available to play Saturday against the Pelicans, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.
Muscala looks poised to return from a two-game absence against the Pelicans on Saturday. He's played in one game for the Lakers, recording eight points, two assists and one rebound in 13 minutes of play. It's unclear exactly how he'll figure into the rotation going forward, but Muscala provides a unique floor-spacing element when he's on the floor.
