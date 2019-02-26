Lakers' Mike Muscala: Available vs. Memphis
Muscala (ankle) has been cleared to play Monday against the Grizzlies, Spectrum SportsNet reports.
As expected, Muscala will be ready to roll, although he wasn't called upon in Saturday's contest against the Pelicans after being deemed available. More clarity regarding his role within the Lakers' rotation should be provided over the course of the next few games.
