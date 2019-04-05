Lakers' Mike Muscala: Contributes off bench again
Muscala registered 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 24 minutes in the Lakers' 108-90 loss to the Warriors on Thursday.
Muscala saw solid run off the bench for the third straight game, which led to a third consecutive double-digit scoring tally. The sixth-year veteran's minutes were at their highest point since his final game with the 76ers on Feb. 5, and his tallies in both points and rebounds were his best since a Jan. 29 game against the same Lakers squad he's now part of. With Kyle Kuzma (foot) potentially sitting for the Lakers' final three games, Muscala could be in for similar opportunity to Thursday's during those contests.
