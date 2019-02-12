Muscala is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hawks with a sprained right ankle, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Muscala apparently suffered the ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the 76ers, where he scored eight points in 13 minutes. With Tyson Chandler also questionable with a sprained toe, the Lakers could potentially be light on frontcourt depth Tuesday, which would likely result in Mo Wagner seeing additional time off the bench in relief of starter JaVale McGee.