Muscala was traded to the Lakers on Thursday in exchange for Michael Beasley and Ivica Zubac, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

In order to free up a roster spot for the buyout market, the Lakers sent two players out while bringing just one back in Muscala. It's unclear if Muscala will be able to replicate the 22.1 minutes per game he was seeing in Philadelphia, but he's an interesting addition for LA as a floor-spacing five.