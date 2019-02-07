Lakers' Mike Muscala: Dealt to Lakers
Muscala was traded to the Lakers on Thursday in exchange for Michael Beasley and Ivica Zubac, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
In order to free up a roster spot for the buyout market, the Lakers sent two players out while bringing just one back in Muscala. It's unclear if Muscala will be able to replicate the 22.1 minutes per game he was seeing in Philadelphia, but he's an interesting addition for LA as a floor-spacing five.
More News
-
Clippers' Mike Muscala: Not playing Thursday•
-
Clippers' Mike Muscala: Traded to Clippers•
-
76ers' Mike Muscala: Starting Saturday•
-
76ers' Mike Muscala: Solid scoring, shooting off bench•
-
76ers' Mike Muscala: Plays 24 minutes in Monday's win•
-
76ers' Mike Muscala: Starting in place of Joel Embiid•
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...