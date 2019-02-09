Lakers' Mike Muscala: Expected to play Sunday
Muscala (not injury related) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the 76ers, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Coach Luke Walton stated that both Muscala and Reggie Bullock were expected to make their Lakers' debuts Sunday. It's unclear how big of a role Muscala can expect to see, but he's a good option for the Lakers' when they decide to space the floor.
