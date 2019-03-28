Lakers' Mike Muscala: Expected to play Wednesday
Muscala (ankle) is expected to play in Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Muscala has missed the past three games with an ankle injury, however he is set to return Wednesday. Since March 1, Muscala is averaging 9.1 minutes per game, so his return shouldn't have too much of an effect on the rotation. Barring any unforeseen setbacks, he should be good to go.
