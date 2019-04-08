Lakers' Mike Muscala: In starting lineup Sunday
Muscala will start at power forward in Sunday's game against the Jazz.
Moritz Wagner had started each of the last four games since LeBron James was shut down for the rest of the season, but the Lakers have elected to switch things up and play the veteran Muscala in the starting five instead. Still, expect Muscala to play his typical dosage of around 20-to-25 minutes Sunday.
More News
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...