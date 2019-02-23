Lakers' Mike Muscala: Listed as questionable
Muscala (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Pelicans.
Muscala is in jeopardy of missing a third straight game as he continues to nurse a right ankle sprain. Look for his status to clear up following the team's morning shootaround Saturday. Should Muscala remain sidelined, JaVale McGee and Tyson Chandler would continue to see the majority of minutes at center for Los Angeles.
