Lakers' Mike Muscala: Out with ankle injury
Muscala (ankle) will be held out of Friday's game against the Nets, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
In a final turn of events, Muscala will ultimately be held out of Friday's game against the Nets due to soreness in his right ankle. Tyson Chandler and Moritz Wagner could see a minor bump in minutes with Muscala out.
More News
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.