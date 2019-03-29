Lakers' Mike Muscala: Probable Friday
Muscala is listed as probable for Friday's game against Charlotte.
The Lakers were optimistic about Muscala's chance of playing Wednesday against Utah, but he ultimately failed to check into the contest. He should have a good shot at taking the court Friday, although likely in a limited capacity. Muscala is averaging a mere 1.2 points and 1.6 boards over his previous five matchups.
