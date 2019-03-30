Muscala (ankle) is available to play Friday against the Hornets, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Muscala hasn't taken the court since Mar. 19 due to tendinitis in his ankle, but he's been given the green light for Friday's clash. He hasn't made much of an impact off the bench even when healthy, averaging 1.2 points and 1.6 rebounds over his previous five matchups.