Lakers' Mike Muscala: Ruled out Sunday
Muscala (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Kings, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
This will be Muscala's second straight absence while he nurses a sore right ankle. JaVale McGee will start at center while Tyson Chandler likely plays as his backup off the bench.
