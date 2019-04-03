Lakers' Mike Muscala: Scores 10 points in 19 minutes
Muscala managed 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, and one assist in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 119-103 loss to the Thunder.
Muscala reached double figures in scoring for the second straight bout, this after failing to do so in his first 11 games as a Laker. Given that he hasn't earned 20 minutes in a single game since joining the team, Muscala is only viable in the deepest leagues.
