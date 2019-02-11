Lakers' Mike Muscala: Scores eight points in 13 minutes
Muscala had eight points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two assists, and one rebound in 13 minutes during Sunday's 143-120 loss to the 76ers.
Muscala played sparingly in his Lakers debut but wasn't shy about hoisting shots. His ability to stretch the floor will be useful on a team lacking big men with that skillset. Nevertheless, Muscala shouldn't be expected to hold value outside of deeper leagues.
