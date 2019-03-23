Muscala will come off the bench for Friday's match with Brooklyn, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

After being listed as a starter briefly, Muscala was transitioned to the bench and LeBron James was confirmed the starter for Friday's game. The veteran center will assume his usual role for the Lakers which he's parlayed into 2.5 points and 1.2 rebounds in 9.3 minutes per game.

