Bamba is no longer listed on the Lakers' injury report, so he should be good to go for Game 4 against Denver on Monday.

After missing nine consecutive games due to injury, Bamba will be available for Monday's must-win game versus the Nuggets. Despite looking on track to play, it remains to be seen whether the big man will make his way into the rotation, especially considering his limited play over the last month and the magnitude of this game. Bamba will likely serve as a rotational piece to match up with Nikola Jokic if he does see time.