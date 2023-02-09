The Magic traded Bamba (suspension) to the Lakers in exchange for Patrick Beverley and a second-round pick on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Bamba averaged 7.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 blocks in 17.0 minutes across 40 games for the Magic this season. He will likely compete with Wenyen Gabriel and Jarred Vanderbilt for backup center minutes behind Anthony Davis. However, Bamba is still suspended for two more contests stemming from his dust-up with Austin Rivers last week.